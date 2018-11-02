At Least Two Dead in Diamond Bar House Fire

Three people were found dead Friday Nov. 2, 2018 after a house fire in Diamond Bar.

Two people were found dead early Friday after a house fire in Diamond Bar.

Details about the fire and the victims' identities were not immediately available.

Authorities initially reported three fatalities, but later said they confirmed two deaths. Investigators are looking for a third person who might have been in the two-story home.

"The important thing to realize here is... there were no working smoke detectors," said Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda. "(Firefighters) heard no working smoke detectors at the time of their arrival."

A dog also died at the house in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive.