Diana Dress Exhibit Free to See, at the Queen Mary

The gowns worn by Princess Diana? They're some of the most famous dresses in history, and certainly quite spectacular. And while you can revisit Diana's dresses in books and via fan sites, there is a place in Southern California to see several fabulous frocks, right before your eyes: The Queen Mary.



"Diana: Legacy of a Princess" has been on view at the Long Beach ocean-liner and landmark for quite awhile now, and it will remain open through Jan. 6, 2019. But there's something rather special afoot on Saturday, May 19, should you be seeking out royal-themed to-dos and experiences associated with the legendary princess. In honor of the wedding of Diana's son, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, the ship is waiving admission to the dress-filled exhibit.



Do note that you will need to pay admission to board the ship on May 19, and there's a fee for parking, too, but the typically ticketed Diana display will be free to see upon that very royal day. Take a look inside now, at a few of the majestic items...