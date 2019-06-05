Did You Feel It? Earthquake Strikes Near San Clemente Island

From Chula Vista to Los Angeles, residents reported feeling the shakings of an earthquake. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

From Chula Vista to L.A., residents said they could feel -- and were even woken up by -- an earthquake that struck just off the coast of San Clemente Island early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3.

The earthquake occurred just before 4 a.m. to the west of San Clemente Island -- roughly 70 miles from San Diego’s coast

“One good thing would be that the island would be the buffer in between the earthquake and of course our area,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

No tsunami warnings have been issued, and there have been no reports of damage.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.