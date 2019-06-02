Digital Billboard Features Unsolved Murder Victims

The families of homicide victims and two organizations unveiled a digital billboard off the 91 freeway in Compton to raise awareness of these unsolved cases. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A digital billboard showing images of homicide victims whose cases have not been solved was unveiled Saturday in the city of Compton.

The billboard can be seen off the side of the 911 freeway near Wilmington avenue.

The families of these victims and the organizations Justice For Murdered Children and Justice For Homicide Victims unveiled the billboard in hopes that someone may have information on these cases.

The billboard has the photos and names of four homicide victims from Compton, Carson, Bellflower and Santa Monica.

"I just want someone to recognize that these young lives were lost," said Wade Bonam, grandfather of one of the victims. "Didn't get a chance to experience life, and how sad it is, and the hurt that it brings to families such as mine."

The families and organizations hope that the billboard will help bring attention to these victims and hopefully lead to tips in the cases of these murders.

The billboard contains the message encouraging anyone with information on these cases to submit it anonymously to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers.