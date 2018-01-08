Dine at CPK, Support the California Fire Foundation

Eat at a participating California Pizza Kitchen on Jan. 8 or 9, 2018, and know that 20% of your bill will help fire relief.

What to Know Jan. 8 and 9, 2018

Participating California Pizza Kitchens around California

Dine in or take out, mention the fundraiser to your server, and 20% will go to the foundation

Giving heartfelt support to an organization that works to "...support those on the front lines and aid communities throughout California before, during, and after the alarm" is as straightforward and simple to do as visiting the California Fire Foundation site and making a donation.

There are also appreciation nights at Dodger Stadium, too, and other regional events that help the foundation in its mission to give "...emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect."

And an event that's incredibly timely and helpful to many Golden State communities, communities that weathered the devastating fires in the fall and early winter of 2017, is happening as the second week of January begins. It's a California Fire Foundation fundraiser at participating California Pizza Kitchens throughout California, and it is happening all day long on both Monday, Jan. 8 and Tuesday, Jan. 9.

How to join in? Go to your local CPK (if they're participating; a quick call will confirm), order your favorite pizza or salad or any other menu item, and then tell your server that you'd like to play a part in the fundraiser.

What happens then? Twenty percent of your bill will go to supporting the foundation.

This is good for take out, too, and delivery, if you have your food delivered through CPK (and not a third party, do note). Just be sure to mention the foundation fundraiser when you order.

Beverages are included, too, in the ultimate donation amount on your bill. Just keep in mind that CPK airport locations aren't on the participant list, nor are those eateries located at universities.

How to help and show your dedication to this great organization ASAP? You can give at the California Fire Foundation site right now, or find other meaningful ways to get involved with an organization that bravely serves us all.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations