Dip, Snack, and Repeat at Tenderfest in Beverly Hills

If it is "pounded, breaded, and fried" look for it at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Friday night, Nov. 15.

What to Know Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-10 p.m.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

$65-$175

When plunging a nicely fried, oh-so-succulent chicken tender into a small cup of honey mustard sauce, is it polite to A) barely sauce the surface of your tender or B) really get those nooks and crannies well-mustard'd or C) make sure that the entire tender, except for where you're holding it, is doused in the honey-based condiment?

However you approach your tender-to-sauce ratio, you'll be among fried-focused friends at The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts on Friday evening, Nov. 15.

For that's the night of Tenderfest, a "celebration of all things pounded, breaded, and fried." A host of tender-making toques'll be in the house, all to serve the public a host of cutlets that have been dunked in batter and bubbled to a golden brown.

The chefs at the party, which is presented by Off the Menu and nightlife pro John Terzian? They're major, oh yeah. Nancy Silverton and Wolfgang Puck are stopping by, as are Timonthy Hollingsworth and Chris Oh.

Judges will select the top tender, and the winning chef can award the cash prize to "their charity of choice."

Also heading to the snacky whoop-di-doo? Hot Motha Clucker, Dave's Hot Chicken, and a line-up of other pros in the fry-it-up, make-it-delish field.

Tickets start at $65 each.

We're now entering the territory of chilly nights, which means that meals are leaning in a heartier direction.

Few things fill the tum, and make us swoon over an array of sauces, like a well-devised tender. Find yours in Beverly Hills at this tony tender to-do.

