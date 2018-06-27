Stolen Disabled Van in Claremont Found and Replaced

Quinn Klingerman had two surprises Wednesday -- his van was returned and then replaced with a 2018 Honda Odyssey. Colleen Williams reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Published 56 minutes ago)

It was a heart-wrenching story -- Quinn Klingerman, who suffers from cerebral palsy, had his van stolen from his garage in Claremont on June 22. Now, Klingerman has not one van, but two.

The stolen van was located in Ontario Wednesday and was brought back to the family; however, plans were already set in motion to replace the specialized Honda Odyssey.

Due to the outpouring of support from the community, the Helpful Honda Dealers were notified through social media and wanted to help.

Shortly after the stolen van was returned, Klingerman was surprised with a brand-new 2018 Honda Odyssey that will customized to fit Klingerman's motorized wheelchair.

"You have one surprise, you think that's it, and then this bigger better, amazing thing happens," Sheila James, Klingerman's mother, said.

Thanks to this unexpected surprise, James has another surprise in store and plans to donate the old van to a family in need.

"For the community, this is definitely a huge win because it shows that small acts of kindness can go a long way," Ryan Russek, a long-time family friend to Klingerman and his mother, said.