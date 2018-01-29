Look From Above: Disneyland's Star Wars Land and More

Star Wars and Disney fans: You can probably scarcely contain your excitement when you hear that "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," the newest land coming to the Anaheim park, is making progress toward its 2019 open date.

NearMap, a location content provider, is giving fans an aerial view of the progress of not only the California park's progress, but is also showing how the Disney World sister site is shaping up in Walt Disney World in Florida.

The California Star Wars Land will open first, followed by the Florida site. "The lands will feature two major attractions that put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance," according to the Disney Parks blog.

Disney is having a busy couple of years. In addition to the Star Wars lands, Toy Story at Disney World is also underway. The Florida park boasts that guests will be able to "shrink" to the size of a toy to explore Andy's backyard. It's set to open Summer 2018.

Take a look at the progress of all the sites.