Calling all Disney fanatics, Reviews.org is offering a dream job straight out of a fairy tale.

With the widely anticipated arrival of the streaming service Disney+, which officially launches on Nov. 12, Reviews.org is looking to hire a lucky fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

The pay? $1,000.

In the words of Woody, "Yee-haw! Giddy-up, partner!" On top of the grand pay, the lucky Disney fan will also receive a one year subscription to Disney+ and an allusive Disney movie watching kit that includes a blanket, four cups, a Pixar container and popcorn maker similar to those used in cinemas to prepare your popcorn.

The Disney fan will have to commit to watching 30 Disney movies and shows via the Disney+ streaming service. The fan can sing along to "bippity boppity boo" while watching classics like "Cinderella," but the marathon watching sessions will also include new arrivals like the live-action "Lady and the Tramp."

Applications for this magical opportunity are officially open through Nov. 7.

To apply, you must be 18 years or older, submit an application, answer some questions and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movie. Simple enough, right?

