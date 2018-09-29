 Spooky-Chic: Disney Home Decor Store Now Has Halloween Options - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Spooky-Chic: Disney Home Decor Store Now Has Halloween Options

By Heather Navarro

30 PHOTOS

43 minutes ago

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
The Disney Home decor store at the Disneyland Resort now has spine-chillingly fashionable interior design options for Halloween time.

The decor store, complete with mugs, kitchenware, gadgets and more located in the Downtown Disney District, recently added some villainous options.

So, fancy a Haunted Mansion ride mug, or a Nightmare Before Christmas ornament for the holidays? How about a "ghost host" green apron for all your tricks and treats you carve up in the kitchen?

Check them out now as the Downtown Disney District stacks up the pumpkins along the walk for the holiday season, creating a spooky spot where all you ghosts and goblins can snap a selfie.

The store has way more than what's on display below. You can also check out the Disney Dress Shop here.

So, be our guest, and check out what is in store! There are also photos of what the store usually has on display during non-supernatural times.

More Photo Galleries
The Gigantic Stratolaunch Aircraft in Photos
Photos: LA Lakers' 2018 Training Camp and Preseason
Connect With Us
AdChoices