Disney Icon Auction: The Wonders of Rolly Crump

So you didn't snag that super-cool stretching portrait from the Haunted Mansion at that one Van Eaton Galleries auction a couple of years back? And the original hand-drawn map that helped sell the idea of Disneyland to investors back in 1953 isn't currently hanging on your den wall? No worries, dear Disney devotees: The Sherman Oaks auction house always has a new store of Happiest-Place-on-Earthly treasures heading for the block. And at the end of April? It's all about the wondrous work of Rolly Crump.



The Imagineer was instrumental in creating several essential elements of the world's best-known theme park, including Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room and It's a Small World (and, indeed, he worked as an assistant animator on beloved films like "Peter Pan"). Ready to place your bid? The auction is on Saturday, April 28. Ready to view some of the pieces now? Scroll away, while humming, of course, "it's a small world after all, it's a small world after all..."