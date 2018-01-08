Southern California residents looking to go to Disneyland can once again do so at a discounted price.
The theme park on Monday once again began selling two-day and three-day tickets for Southern California residents, allowing them to save some dough when visiting Disneyland, Disney California Adventure or both.
From Monday through May 24, SoCal residents will be able to purchase multi-day tickets at the following discounted rates:
Two-Day Tickets
One park per day: $159
Park hopper ticket: $204
Three-Day Tickets
One park per day ticket: $199
Park hopper ticket: $244
Keep in mind that if you buy these tickets, you will have to show proof of residency, like a California ID, to get in. So go forth, purchase your tickets and have fun, you thrifty SoCal Mouseketeers.