Disney Princess Breakfast Debuts at the Grand Californian

Encountering a princess from a beloved fairy tale? That might happen, if you find yourself strolling through an enchanted forest or the halls of an olden-tyme castle. But you can find such famous figures, and meet them, too, by making a reservation at the newest offering from Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures.



Not only will some of the most celebrated royals from the Disney canon stop by to say hello as you dine at the Disneyland Resort property, but there shall be a host of foods, too, that are both a touch fairy-tale-ish and very flavorful, too. And will storytime, and other kid-fun to-dos, take place on the restaurant's pretty patio? Oh, you bet. Eager to know more? There's no need to visit an enchanted wood; just scroll down now.