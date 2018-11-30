'Disneyland After Dark' Celebrates '90s Nite'

Two special "Disneyland After Dark" events are ready to swirl through the famous theme park, with Sweethearts' Nite up on Feb. 7, 2019 and 90s Nite popping up on March 7, 2019.

What to Know March 7, 2019

$99

A fireworks show built around the '90s, plus other treats

So we say "Disney in the 1990s" and you say "The Little Mermaid."

Then we politely say "but that debuted near the end of 1989, in November," and you say "true, but the 1990s is when it came to video and I watched it one billion times, at least" and we say "fair enough."

And then we both say together, in agreement, that the '90s proved to be incredibly nifty for the company, and not even Ursula, nor Flotsam and Jetsam, could slow the entertainment powerhouse's iconic output during that dazzler of a decade.

A decade that will soon find itself in the scrunchie-wearing spotlight at The Happiest Place on Earth on March 7, 2019 when Disneyland After Dark, the special event series that opened earlier in 2018, returns with 90s Nite.

There'll be fireworks with a '90s vibe, vittles "inspired" by the decade, "throwback musical entertainment," and lots more.

A ticket is $99 (just think of it as the final year of that notable decade). And they're on sale now, dear Ariels and Aladdins and Simbas and Belles of Southern California.

But this isn't the only throwback "Nite" on the Disneyland schedule: Sweethearts' Nite shall charmingly twirl into the theme park a week before Valentine's Day, on Feb. 7, and, as its name suggest, will contain all of the lovey-dovey-tude a Disney devotee might hope for.

"Lovey-dovey-tude"=dance parties with music that is themed to romance, appearances by some famous Disney couples like Rapunzel and Eugune, pose-and-be-cute-together photo opps, and more heartsy happenings.

Need these throwback nites to become, yes, "part of your world"? Then swim for more information, now, at either the Sweethearts' Nite page or the headquarters for 90s Nite.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations