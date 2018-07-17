On July 17, 1955, Southern California unveiled the Happiest Place on Earth with the opening of Disneyland Park in Anaheim.



The iconic theme park at 1313 Disneyland Drive, a sprawling area covered with orange groves, was a dream come true and a design come to life for Walt Disney. Construction began in 1954 and the magical place where parents and children could have fun together opened its gates a year later. The moment was captured in famous photo that shows eager children dashing through Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

The opening ceremonies included celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan and Art Linkletter, and the immortal words of Walk Disney, "To all who come to this happy place, welcome..." Scroll down for photos from the earliest days of the Happiest Place on Earth.