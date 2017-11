It's that special time of year again at Disneyland!

Holiday festivities are lighting up the park now through Jan. 7.

From sweet treats -- hello, cake pops! -- to lights, holiday music and more, the Anaheim parks were ready to spread cheer. California Adventure will also be decked out.

Here's a look at the parks:

Holiday festivities kick off at Disneyland, bringing new sweet treats to the park. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.