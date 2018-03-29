Ex Disneyland Worker Sentenced for Child Sex Crimes

A 25-year-old Banning man was sentenced to 125 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting children. Reported on the NBC4 News at 4 Thursday, March 29, 2018.

A 25-year-old man who once worked at Disneyland and volunteered with a children's theater in Southern California was sentenced Thursday to 125 years in prison for child sex crimes, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said.

"In a detailed confession letter, the defendant mentioned the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers who he described as 'easy targets,'" Deputy District Attorney Melinda Spencer said, according to the news release.



David Goodman of Banning was convicted of four counts of lewd act upon a child, three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration, one count of a forcible lewd act upon a child, one count of distributing or showing child pornography to a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The victims were from 5 to 11 years old, authorities said.

The crimes took place in December of 2014. Goodman became friends with the mothers of the children.

Goodman was 21 years old at the time of his arrest. Deputies were called out to a Yucaipa residence in 2014 after he was accused of masturbating in front of 6 and 9-year-old children. Detectives then interviewed the 6 and 9-year-old boys, as well as a 5-year-old girl, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

They accused Goodman of sexual abuse on at least two other occasions in the months prior to December 2014.

Goodman was employed at Disneyland at the time, and had been working there since August 2014, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities said multiple accusations against Goodman were found to be true.

During the trial, the District Attorney presented a "manual" Goodman had saved on his computer called "How to Practice Child Love."

During the trial, K9 Dozer from the Special Victims K9 Unit helped to comfort to the victims before and during testimony, the district attorney's office said.