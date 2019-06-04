'Disneyland Forever' Fireworks to Again Fill the Sky

"Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park fully immerses guests in Disney stories from street to sky. As the fireworks sparkle in the night sky, animated sequences from memorable Disney movies are projected onto Sleeping Beauty Castle; Main Street, U.S.A.; the Rivers of America and "it's a small world.” (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)

What to Know Disneyland park

Anaheim

The classic show returns on Friday, June 7

Ask an aficionado of The Happiest Place on Earth to name their absolute-est, beyond-est, most-est-and-forever-est favorite thing, and you'll hear more answers than an ice cream sundae has sprinkles.

SoCal spookies do love their Haunted Mansion something wicked, and Dole Whip devotees are hot on the cold treat, and lots of people pine for the parades.

But fireworks fans?

They're a truly special collective, for they know that, unlike the classics we just mentioned, and pretty much everything else at the park, they'll have to wait for the end of the day to experience their Disneyland must-see.

And if you must see "Disneyland Forever," one of the Anaheim theme park's classic pyrotechnics spectaculars, you're in some sort of happy luck, for the popular show is returning on Friday, June 7.

The show isn't quite a half-decade along just yet — it began in May 2015, as part of Disneyland Resort's 60th anniversary — and ran for more than a year.

Are there shout-outs to "Mary Poppins" and "Tangled" during the whimsical presentation?

Listen closely.

Will Sleeping Beauty's Castle serve as a backdrop for all sorts of delightful imagery?

Keep your eyes on the freshly painted structure for projection-based nods to "The Lion King," "Finding Nemo," and more.

It is, in short, a sparklefest full of tributes to some of Disney's best-known films.

And if you've been loving the multi-month "Mickey's Mix Magic," which also includes nighttime projections down Main Street, best get to Disneyland park before that limited-time extravaganza bids us goodbye on June 6.

For that's the final night to see the light show, which has served as a high-energy tribute to the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

So, fireworksian followers of Southern California, are you all asparkle inside whenever Disneyland brings back a treasured in-the-sky, castle-close glitterfest? One that has historic ties to a big anniversary and several cinematic classics?

It doesn't happen every day, or make that every night, rather.

But starting on June 7, a beloved treat from a few years back will again "Step in Time" at The Fireworksiest Place on Earth.

How, though, will "Disneyland Forever" look from the vantage point of Batuu? Remember, you'll need reservations to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, plus a park ticket, through June 23.

