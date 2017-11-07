What to Know There will be online and in-person hiring events.

Disneyland is hiring for roles to work at three hotels, Downtown Disney, and in the theme parks.

The first in-person event is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you've always wanted to work at the happiest place on Earth, you may get your shot.

Disneyland Resort is ramping up hiring efforts starting Tuesday with the first of two jobs fairs.

Disneyland Resort was looking to hire for the holidays starting Nov. 7, 2017.

Photo credit: Disneyland Resort

The push comes ahead of the holidays when families will no doubt be traveling to meet Mickey for holiday and Christmas time at the Anaheim park.

Disneyland Resort will hold the events, open to the public, looking for housekeeping and culinary roles. They will even offer jobs to qualified candidates on the spot, according to a news release.

The happiest place on Earth is also looking for full and part time roles in the theme parks, resort hotels and in the Downtown Disney District. Applicants can apply for these jobs in particular on Disneyland's hiring site during it's "online hiring event."

The in-person event on Nov. 18 will focus more on hiring applicants in culinary roles.

Disney has full descriptions of the roles available and online applications here.

Job Fairs: