Those who are looking for a job may be interested in turning their attention to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland is hosting two job fairs in May to fill hospitality positions for their resort.

The first job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 3 for general resort jobs. Interested candidates are asked to visit the Pacific Ballroom at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

The second event will be to fill housekeeping and laundry positions. This job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Applications for said positions are available online here.



