Lights, Rides, Treats: Time for the Holidays at Disneyland

Disneyland is ready to rock the holiday season.

The holidays festivities at Disneyland and California Adventure kicked off Nov. 10, bringing treats, lights and rides with Disney's signature magic.

The holiday celebration lasts through Jan. 7.

Donald Duck will lead a fetive parade at Paradise Pier in the California Adventure park, Santa Goofy is set to greet the little ones and sign autographs at Ahwahnee Camp Circle, and the festival of holidays will feature a host of dancers.

