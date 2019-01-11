 Disneyland Is the Purple-iest Place on Earth in 2019 - NBC Southern California
Disneyland Is the Purple-iest Place on Earth in 2019

By Alysia Gray Painter

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
Sunshine-yellow may be the hue that waltzes to mind when we think of Belle's ball gown, and the softest sky blue is the fanciful color associated with Cinderella's frock. And while these iconic princesses do sport their own stylish shades, famously, there is one majestic color, above all others, that rocks a royal vibe: purple. Is it any whimsical wonder, then, that a place with one of the best-known castles on the planet is loving upon the lavender, admiring the amethyst, and pointing out the plum?

Disneyland Resort is now home to several new purple goodies, and a few wearables, too, a move that should prompt all lilac-loving magenta mavens to make for the Anaheim theme parks as promptly as you can say the word "purple." After all, it is one of our most royal locations, here in Southern California, so why shouldn't purple be crowned as the rightful queenly color? Peruse the purple provisions, potions, and Mouse Ears, too, now...
