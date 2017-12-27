A power outage reported in parts of Disneyland affected some rides Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017 in the Anaheim theme park.

The outage in Fantasyland and Mickey's Toontown was reported at about 11 a.m. Visitors were escorted off some rides, according to the park's public relations department.

About a dozen attractions were affected. There were no reports of injuries.

Power returned to the Toontown area at mid-day. It was not immediately clear when power would be completely restored.

The outage appeared to be caused by a problem with a transformer at the theme park, according to Disneyland public relations. Authorities said outages were not reported in other parts of Anaheim.

Visitors tweeted images of long lines at the park. Earlier Wednesday, a warning about wait times was posted on the in-park Twitter feed. Disneyland was only accepting guests for re-entry early Wednesday afternoon.

In August 2016, a brief power outage affected the park and nearby hotels. Firefighters responded to reports of people trapped in hotel elevators and riders said they were stuck on attractions.

