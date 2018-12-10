Disneyland Releases Photo of the Millennium Falcon at the Upcoming Star Wars Attraction - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Disneyland Releases Photo of the Millennium Falcon at the Upcoming Star Wars Attraction

By Ana Ramos

Published Dec 10, 2018 at 11:31 PM | Updated at 11:44 PM PST on Dec 10, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disneyland Releases Photo of the Millennium Falcon at the Upcoming Star Wars Attraction
    Disneyland
    Disneyland released a picture of the Millennium Falcon which will be parts of Disneyland's newest summer attraction "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

    Disneyland Park released a photo of the “Millennium Falcon” which will be part of the newest attraction of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Star Wars-themed addition is coming in the summer of 2019 to both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

    The Millennium Falcon is a replica of the spaceship seen in the movies and its addition to the upcoming Star Wars attraction will make everything even more interrestrial.

    The Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run will take Star Wars lovers on a mission to hyperspace while controlling the ship and placing guests in three different crew roles.

    For upcoming updates on Star Wars Land, you can check out Disney's Website or Instagram

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices