Disneyland Releases Photo of the Millennium Falcon at the Upcoming Star Wars Attraction

Disneyland Park released a photo of the “Millennium Falcon” which will be part of the newest attraction of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Star Wars-themed addition is coming in the summer of 2019 to both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

The Millennium Falcon is a replica of the spaceship seen in the movies and its addition to the upcoming Star Wars attraction will make everything even more interrestrial.

The Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run will take Star Wars lovers on a mission to hyperspace while controlling the ship and placing guests in three different crew roles.

For upcoming updates on Star Wars Land, you can check out Disney's Website or Instagram.