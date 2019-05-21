Disneyland Summons a Spirited 50th for the Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion of New Orleans Square opened August 9, 1969 and is the home of 999 Happy Haunts, but there is always room for one more. Disneyland park will celebrate its spookiest spot's 50th anniversary with two deep-in-the-night revelries on Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 8-9.

Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of, what's the word we're searching for...

Foreboding.

Of course, those aren't just words heard over and over again inside a beyond-iconic attraction in Anaheim; they're currently true, for many Disney devotees.

For perhaps you have a profound sense that something is on the wind, a big event is on approach, a splendid celebration fashioned for some of the world's most famous fictional phantoms, and those phantoms' fandom, too.

If that foreboding is making you sense that the Disneyland Park's Haunted Mansion is floating towards its 50th anniversary, and that The Hauntiest Place on Earth will be throwing a no-details-scared, er, spared party, you would be correct.

For the planet's ghostliest good time is soon to complete its first half century, on this mortal plane, at least, and the theme park will throw not one but two spirited wakes.

The name? Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 Years of Retirement Unliving.

Both bashes will happen overnight, or mostly, with revelers gathering near the Rivers of America, and in New Orleans Square, for three hours of special Haunted Mansion-focused festivities.

Those hours? One in the morning through to 4 a.m., which is, let's be honest, the time of the day that ghoulies love best.

Important info? Check it out: The dates are Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 8-9, 2019. Both require a separate ticket, which is $299. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

There's a limit of one ticket per each reservation made.

Once you have that ticket and your chosen date arrives?

A helpful Haunted Mansion HQ shall be set up at the Disneyland Hotel, for much of the day prior to the 1-4 a.m. party, so revelers can check in, shop the event's special store, and pick up any merch that's already been purchased.

The queue to get into the party starts outside Disneyland at 11:30 p.m., while the wake wakes up at 1 a.m., oh happy Hitchhiking Ghosts.

There'll be a lot to pack into those three hours, like a Madame Leota cameo, themed backdrops to pose near, themed eats and drinks, and access to a number of other nearby rides, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Mark Twain Riverboat, and Indiana Jones Adventure.

There's a "Corpse-Lovin' Keepsake," too, in the form of a special memento.

And will you be dressed as the Parasol Girl? The ghost blowing out the candles in the ballroom? The Caretaker or perhaps his pup, affectionately dubbed "Bones" by Haunted Mansion mavens?

There are more costume decisions to make than there are doors lining that super-long hallway, the one with the floating candelabra.

The Haunted Mansion opened its doors with a resounding creeeeak on Aug. 9, 1969. Since then, the resident 999 Happy Haunts have been searching for one more game guest to complete the merry set.

A lot of wannabe wraiths have passed through its hallways over the last 50 years, spaces brought to life, er, afterlife courtesy of stretching portraits, "pivoting" busts, paintings that grow grotesque before your eyes, Doom Buggies, ravens, suits of armor, dueling portraits, Black Widow Brides, and a Graveyard Jamboree.

Are you among those aspiring residents? Are you still applying to be that final Happy Haunt?

Well, consider this not-so-dismaying fact: There may be no windows and no doors at the start of your Haunted Mansion adventure, but there is a way to honor this quintessential haunted house on its 50th anniversary.

Look alive, as they say, and be on top of those tickets, like a raven atop a headstone or a Hitchhiking Ghost between two seated guests, soon.

