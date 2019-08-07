The Dodgers' New Postmates Deal Lets You Order Your 'Dodger Dog' From the Stands - NBC Southern California
The Dodgers' New Postmates Deal Lets You Order Your 'Dodger Dog' From the Stands

Postmates Live will roll out to the entire stadium for the 2020 season.

By Janette Villafana

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Fans can now place their Dodger Stadium concessions order from their seats and pick it up when ready at designated Postmates Pickup locations within the stadiums — with no added fees.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a new partnership with Postmates Wednesday that allows fans to order a classic Dodger Dog from their stadium seat. 

    Fans can now place their Dodger Stadium concessions order from their seats and pick it up when ready at designated pickup locations — with no added fees. 

    For the remainder of the season, the service will only apply to the "Top Deck" section of the park. At Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, fans were already able to order their Dodger Dogs from the stands in the "Top Deck" section.

    The feature is expected to roll out to the entire stadium for the 2020 season.

    Always looking to take things to another level when it comes to customer experience at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers found that on-demand food would help enhance that experience.

    "At Dodger Stadium, we're always looking for ways to enhance the gameday experience," Michael Wandell, Dodger Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, said in a news release. "In partnership with Postmates, we have co-authored the most dynamic and innovative mobile ordering platform in professional sports."

    To order within Dodger Stadium, fans just need to open the Postmates app on their mobile devices and:

    • Browse and select desired offerings.
    • Place an order, pay in the app.
    • Once orders are placed, fans will receive a pickup time and text when the order is ready.
    • Orders will be available at designated Postmates Pickup points located throughout the stadium 

