A Game 1 loss wasn't keeping Los Angeles down.The Dodgers and Red Sox squared off in Game 1 at historic Fenway Park Tuesday night, with the Sox taking the first win, 4 to 8.Game 2 is slated for Wednesday night, with Hyun-Jin Ryu as the starting pitcher opposite Sox's David Price. While the boys in blue are feeling the chill in Boston , crews were keeping Dodger Stadium ship-shape.See photos of its new look below.