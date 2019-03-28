Dodgers 2019 Promotional Schedule

A general view during the third inning of game seven of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It's time for Dodger baseball.

Not only does that mean our national pastime returns just in time for warmer weather to reach the Southland, but it also means a plethora of promotional and giveaway items courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers and their sponsors.

In total, the 2019 Dodgers promotional schedule features 53 games with either a promotion, a giveaway item, or a themed event night.

Throughout the season, fans will receive 12 bobblehead giveaways, multiple Friday Night Fireworks nights, as well as Sunday afternoon's traditional "Kids Run the Bases."

In addition to hosting multiple national holidays throughout the year like Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day (May 27), Father's Day (June 16), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (September 2), per tradition, the Dodgers will also host Jackie Robinson Day on April 15 in which all fans in attendance will receive a free No. 42 Jackie Robinson jersey.

The first themed event will be Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th, and will feature pregame entertainment and a ceremony. On Saturday, the first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Walker Buehler bobblehead.

Here is the full promotional schedule for the 2019 season.