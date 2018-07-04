Dylan Floro #63 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Chicago Cubs. Floro was traded to the Dodgers on July 4, 2018.

Don't look now, but the Dodgers are making some moves.

No, it wasn't Manny Machado or Cole Hamels or Jacob DeGrom.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitchers Dylan Floro and Zach Neal from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league right-handed pitchers James Marnian and Aneurys Zabala.

Neal was with the Dodgers organization earlier this season, and pitched in relief against the Arizona Diamodbacks on April 3.

The 29-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on April 5, and was claimed off waivers by the Reds.

In Cincinnati, he made three starts, and pitched in 18 games with the Reds' Triple-A affiliated in Louisville.

"He's got a good arm and a good heavy sinker," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Neal. "He puts the ball on the ground and can go multiple innings. We had him last year and we're excited to get him back again."

Floro started the season in Triple-A with the Reds, but was promoted to the Major League roster on April 13.

The 27-year-old made 25 relief appearances for the Big Red Machine, and like Neal, is no stranger to the Dodger organization after spending a few months with the Triple-A Dodgers in Oklahoma City last season.

Floro is expected to join the 25-man roster and pitch out of the pen once he joins the team.

"Floro is a guy we had last year as well," said Roberts. "He's going to get with his family for the next couple of days. I don't know when he's going to join us, but at some point in time he'll be here."

Marinan was a fourth round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2017 and Zabala has been pitching in Single-A Great Lakes this season. In addition to the two pitchers, the Dodgers also received money for the international signing bonus pool space.