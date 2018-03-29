Play Ball: What to Know About Opening Day at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers begin their 60th season in Los Angeles against the rival San Francisco Giants Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Here's what to know as the team starts it campaign for a return to the World Series after dropping a seven-game heart-breaker last season against the Houston Astros.

First Pitch: Game time is 4:08 p.m. Former Dodger Kirk Gibson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Weather: Clear skies, a slight breeze and temperatures in the high 70s. Bring the sunscreen.

AM Forecast: Beautiful Weather for Opening Day

Beautiful weather is in store for Opening Day with mostly sunny skies for the first pitch. Baseball fans beware, however, temperatures are expected to drop later in the game so we advise you take a light jacket.

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw will make his franchise-record eighth consecutive opening day start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the rival San Francisco Giants. The Giants counter with Ty Blach, a pitcher whose only opening day start was in the minor leagues.

Something to Celebrate: The Dodgers are celebrating 60 seasons in Los Angeles. The team moved to LA from Brooklyn in 1958, when Los Angeles City Hall was downtown's tallest building. The Dodgers played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from 1958 to 1961 before moving into Dodger Stadium in 1962. Fans can visit the "60 Years in LA" pop-up exhibit in Left Field Reserve.

It's Been a While: The season also will be the 30th since the Dodgers' last World Series title in 1988. To recognize the signature moment of that World Series, the Dodgers will offer the Kirk Gibson Seat 88 in the Right Field Pavilion.

Getting There on Metro: The Gold Line Metro stops at the intersection of Alameda and College streets. It's about a three-quarter miles walk to the stadium. Metro buses stop on Sunset Boulevard, about quarter-mile walk to the stadium's Gate A.

Dodger Stadium Express: Free to all ticket holders, the Express has connections with Metro's rail lines. Click here for a map and details.

Uber: Click here for information.

Kirk Gibson Talks Historic Dodgers Memories

Kirk Gibson reflects on his historic home run and his fight with Parkinson's.








