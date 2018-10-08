Manny Machado's Three-run Homer Gives Dodgers 6-2 Lead in Back and Forth Battle With Braves

Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three run homerun during the seventh inning of Game Four of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on October 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Two outs? No problem.

Manny Machado hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers are pulling away in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, 6-2, over the Atlanta Braves.

David Freese hit a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit single in the sixth inning that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the back-and forth battle.

Freese's two-run single came on the heels of another pinch-hit single, as Braves' catcher Kurt Suzuki put Atlanta in front with a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit single of his own in the bottom of the fourth.

The Braves are hoping to extend the series to a do-or-die Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, whereas Los Angeles is looking to close out the series in four games and advance to the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers struck first with a two-out, RBI double from Manny Machado in the first inning.

Before the at-bat, Machado was 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts in the series.

Braves' starter Mike Foltynewicz was making his second start of the series, and pitched much better on Monday than he did in the opener last Thursday.

Appearing on just three days rest after allowing three runs in just two innings in Game 1, Foltynewicz surrendered just one run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts in four innings in Game 4.

After back-to-back walks to start the fourth inning, Suzuki hit a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit single to left field off Rich Hill that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Hill struggled with his command and with home plate umpire Tom Hallion's strike zone as he allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts in four and 1/3 innings.

Freese put the Dodgers back in front with a two-out, two-run, pinch-hit single of his own that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

All five runs in the game were scored with two outs, and four of the five came on pinch-hit singles.