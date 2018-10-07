Dodgers Erased a Five-Run Deficit, But Still Trail Braves, 6-5, in Game 3 of NLDS

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a grand slam home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Adversity has hit in Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam off Walker Buehler in the second inning to give the Braves a 5-0 lead, but the Dodgers erased the deficit with home runs by Chris Taylor and Max Muncy.

However, Alex Wood allowed a go-ahead homer to former teammate Freddie Freeman, and the Atlanta Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-5, in Game 3 of the NLDS.

After an efficient five-pitch first inning, Buehler ran into some trouble in the bottom half of the second.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Buehler intentionally walked Charlie Culberson to load the bases for the pitcher Sean Newcomb.

The decision appeared to be wise at the time, with Newcomb striking out over 70 percent of the time as a hitter this season.

However, Buehler walked his counterpart on four straight pitches, giving the Braves their first run of the series on a bases loaded walk.

Buehler continued to battle with his command, throwing three more balls before surrendering a grand slam home run to Acuña Jr. that gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead.

Acuña Jr. became the youngest player in MLB postseason history to hit a grand slam at 20 years old, surpassing Mickey Mantle's previous mark at 21 years old.

Sean Newcomb would not be long for the game as he exited with two outs in the top of the third inning after walks to Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor.

Once expected Game 3 starter Kevin Gausman entered in relief and surrendered an RBI single to Justin Turner that Acuña Jr. overran, allowing Taylor to score from first, and the #Dodgers had cut into the lead, 5-2.

Newcomb did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs on one hit with three walks and no strikeouts in just 2 and 2/3 innings.

With a primarily all right-handed lineup against Newcomb, the Dodgers were forced to go to their bench earlier then anticipated as Max Muncy pinch-hit for David Freese in the third inning.

Chris Taylor two-run homer off Kevin Gausman in the fifth inning. 2-2 Splitter.

One batter later, Max Muncy tied the game with his second postseason home run, and first off a left-hander as he tied the game at 5-5.

Buehler did not factor in the decision, and the rookie retired 10 consecutive Braves batters after allowing the grand slam to Acuña Jr. Overall, Buehler allowed five runs on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Freddie Freeman ambushed a first-pitch curve from Alex Wood to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and the Braves went ahead 6-5.

If necessary, Game 4 would be on Monday at 1:30PM PST.