More than five hours after the first pitch, Dodger Stadium erupted in a late-night celebration when Cody Bellinger belted a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning to even the NLCS series at two games apiece.



The second-longest game in National League Championship history ended about a half-hour before midnight when Bellinger's hard-hit grounder found right field and LA's Manny Machado beat the throw to home plate.



