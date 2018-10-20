Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig Both Hit Huge Homers as Dodgers Lead Brewers, 5-1, in Game 7 of NLCS

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Jhoulys Chacin #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Remember to breathe.

Christian Yelich gave the Brewers the lead with a first inning homer, but Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig responded with huge home runs of their own, and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead Milwaukee, 5-1, in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

After a scoreless first inning from Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin, Yelich put the Brewers in front when he turned on a 98.5MPH fastball from rookie Walker Buehler for a solo shot.

It was the second home run of the postseason from the presumed NL MVP, and it sent the sellout crowd at Miller Park into a frenzy as Milwaukee is seeking just their second ever World Series appearance, and first since moving to the National League in 1998.

Milwaukee's vaunted bullpen was ready and waiting, so as the Dodgers headed to the plate in the top half of the second inning, they knew they needed to answer the bell and silence the crowd.

Similar to a WWE wrestling villain, Dodgers' shortstop Manny Machado led off the inning to a chorus of boos that drowned out any and all thoughts from players to fans to writers on deadline in the press box.

Just days earlier, when asked why he didn't run out a groundball to first base in Game 2 of the series, Machado told Fox Sports Ken Rosenthal, "I don't hustle. It's not in my personality. I'm not the type of player that's going to be Johnny Hustle."

Whether or not Machado becomes the second coming of Pete Rose (Charlie Hustle), is yet to be seen, but Machado did do his best impression of the Cincinnati Reds legend when he took everyone by surprise by laying down a full count bunt for an infield single.

"Manny Hustle" went from home to first in 3.96 seconds on the bunt single, the fastest he was clocked making that trip all season.

Not only did Machado wisely play small ball to get something going, but the move paid dividends when Bellinger followed with a 424-foot home run that put the Dodgers in front, 2-1.

Bellinger's blast was his first of the playoffs, and fourth of his career after he hit three home runs during his NL Rookie of the Year campaign during the 2017 regular and postseason.

Heading back to the mound with a slim one-run lead is enough stress to make any other 24-year-old turn into a deer in the headlights, but not Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler.

Despite entering the game with a record of 0-1 and a 6.75 ERA in the postseason, Walker Buehler became just the third Dodger rookie to start a winner-take-all game in franchise history, joining Joe Black (Game 7, 1952 World Series vs. Yankees) and Fernando Valenzuela (Game 5, 1981 NLCS vs. Montreal Expos).

After the home run to Yelich, Buehler was unflappable, surrendering just the one run, on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 outstanding innings.

Buehler exited the game with two outs and the tying run on second base in the bottom of the fifth inning. Julio Urias came on in relief to face Yelich who crushed a 94MPH fastball to left field where Chris Taylor (who started the game at second base) made a leaping catch, falling into the warning track to keep the Dodgers in the lead.

In the top half of the sixth, the Dodgers broke the game open with a three-run homer by Yasiel Puig.

Puig, the franchise leader in playoff appearances with 53, hit the biggest homer of his six-year career and put the Dodgers on the precipice of their 11th World Series appearance in franchise history.

The Dodgers are looking to become the first team since the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals to win a Game 7 of the LCS on the road, and win their 23rd NL pennant, which would be tied for the most in NL history.

October 20th is also a great date in Dodger history as 30 years ago today, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Oakland Athletics, 5-2, to win the 1988 World Series, the last championship they won.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

