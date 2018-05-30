Dennis Santana #77, relief pitcher, of the Los Angeles Dodgers was called up from AA after Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Call in the cavalry.

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up a pair of arms ahead of their game with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Rookie Dennis Santana was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and ambidextrous, switch-pitcher, Pat Venditte, was recalled from OKC as well to add reinforcements to the bullpen.

The moves come after starting pitcher Kenta Maeda was forced to leave Tuesday's, 6-1, loss in the second inning with a right hip strain, causing the Dodgers' bullpen to have to record the final 22 outs of the game.

Maeda was placed on the 10-day disabled list this morning in order to call up Santana, and veteran second baseman, Chase Utley was placed on the 10-day DL with a left thumb sprain in order to recall Venditte.

Santana, will make his first appearance on a Major League roster, after starting the season in Double-A Tulsa.

The 22-year-old out of the Dominican Republic is primarily a starting pitcher with a record of 1-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 65 strikeouts between Double-A and Triple-A.

Santana was originally signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent on March 12, 2013 as a shorstop and was converted into a pitcher in 2013.

Venditte is a rare switch-pitcher who throws from both his left and right hand on the mound. The 32-year-old has allowed two runs in 2 and 2/3 innings (6.75 ERA

Venditte, 32, has allowed two runs in 2.2 innings (6.75 ERA), and struck out two without issuing a walk in three relief appearances with Los Angeles this season.

Santana is expected to be an emergency pitcher out of the bullpen for Wednesday and Thursday's contensts with the Phillies, and if he goes unused, could make his Major League debut this weekend as a starter in Colorado.

If the Dodgers can get strong starts from Ross Stripling on Wednesday and Clayton Kershaw on Thursday, then Dennis Santana could start this weekend if the team chooses to push everyone back or start him on Sunday in the fifth spot in the rotation previously occupied by Brock Stewart.