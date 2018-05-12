Pitcher JT Chargois #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is taken out of the game in the sixth inning after allowing four runs in relief for starting pitcher Ross Stripling #68 (not in photo) against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers just can't seem to stay out of their own way.

Former Dodger Scott Schebler hit a game-winning three-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, on Saturday night at Chavez Ravine.

In a game full of miscues and questionable managerial decisions, the Dodgers and their fans were left scratching their heads as they left the stadium on a day that started full of hope as the team honored the 1988 World Championship team roster in the Alumni game.

16 players from the 1988 World Series roster were on the field for a quick two-inning Alumni game featuring Dodger legends from the past.





After the Dodgers stranded five runners over the first two innings, Cody Bellinger put the team on the board when he crushed a four-seam fastball from Homer Bailey over the left field fence for a 1-0 lead.

Los Angeles finally recorded an RBI hit with a runner in scoring position when Joc Pederson knocked in Austin Barnes with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Reds got one back with an RBI single by Jesse Winker in the top of the fifth.

The run was the first allowed by Dodgers' starter Ross Stripling in the month of May after a nine-inning scoreless streak.

Stripling left with the lead with one out in the top of the sixth inning, but batted for himself in the bottom of the fifth with two runners on and two outs.

The questionable move by Dave Roberts was only magnified as Stripling left the game for relief pitcher J.T. Chargois after faceing just two hitters in the top of the sixth.

Chargois (1-1) propmtly gave up a single, a home run, and two doubles before leaving the game with L.A. trailing, 5-3.

In his first 15 games this season, Chargois had only allowed one run and two extra-base hits, but in his last two games, he's surrendered five runs and four extra-base hits.



Stripling was charged with one of the runs, allowing two runs on six hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and no walks in 5 and 1/3 innings of work. He also made a season-high 79 pitches.

Bailey (1-5) earned his first win of the season after the Reds rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth. The righ-hander allowed three runs on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

The loss guarantees the Dodgers will lose their first series to the Redlegs since Sept. 2013.

L.A. has lost six of seven and 12 of 17 overall.

V for Venditte

On the bright side, the 49,911 fans in attendance got to see the Dodger debut of ambidextrous "switch" pitcher Pat Venditte.

Venditte is naturally right-handed, but when he was three years old his father began to teach him to throw with his left hand as well. When he was seven years old, his father began to search for a glove that he could wear on both hands without switching in the middle of an inning. A friend put him in touch with Mizuno, and together they made a six-finger glove with an interchangeable thumb slot.

Venditte entered the game for Chargois in relief and pitched 1 and 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Up Next:

The finale of the four-game series features RHP Luis Castillo against LHP Rich Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PST.

