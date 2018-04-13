Paul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks welcomes Daniel Descalso #3 home after Descaiso hit a 2 run homer in the 7th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The nightmare on Vin Scully street.

Daniel Descalso had a home run and four RBI as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7, in a weird and wild game on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

The game lived up to its Friday the 13th billing as the 3-hour and 30-minute affair was full of wacky plays from start to finish.

Descalso started the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first inning.

Chris Taylor tied the game with his fifth career leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Chris Taylor ties the game up with a leadoff HR! #Dodgerspic.twitter.com/AIU3Oppt4n — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 14, 2018

A black cat crossed the path of Kenta Maeda in the top of the third as the Dodgers starter was stricken with a string of bad luck.

Maeda started the inning with a leadoff walk to opposing pitcher Zack Greinke, who wasn't looking to swing the bat after appearing to tweak his back in the bottom of the first inning.

Two batters later, Ketel Marte hit a comebacker at Maeda that appeared to be an easy double play, but Maeda's throw to second was wild and the D-backs loaded the bases with no outs.

A wild pitch, a passed ball, and a sac fly followed as Arizona scored four runs (three unearned) in the top of the third inning.

Cody Bellinger helped the Dodgers chip away at the lead as he hit a solo shot off Greinke in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Bellinger's blast was his second consecutive game with a home run off Greinke as the reigning National League Rookie of the Year homered off the former Dodger in Game 3 of the NLDS last October.

Descalso extended the Diamondbacks lead with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, his second home run of the season (both against the Dodgers).

The Dodgers did not go down without a fight, chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the seventh with three straight singles that cut the score to 7-5.

Nick Ahmed hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth providing a huge insurance run for Arizona.

The Dodgers scratched two runs across in the bottom of the 8th as Chase Utley hit a groundball off the second base bag that bounced into the outfield scoring two runs.

However, with the tying-run 90-feet away and just one out, Chris Taylor grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Maeda (1-1) took the loss in his first start since March 31st. The signs of rust were evident as he allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in just 2 and 2/3 innings.

Greinke (1-1) got the win despite allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 6 and 1/3 innings.

With the loss, the Dodgers have dropped 10 consecutive games to its NL West rivals dating back to Aug. 29, 2017 and are 8-14 against the Snakes since the 2017 season.



Up Next:

RHP Taijuan Walker starts opposite LHP Rich Hill on Saturday as the Dodgers look to get off the mat against Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM PST.

