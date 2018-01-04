Scott Alexander #54 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Chicago White Sox. Alexander was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

It's a New Year, but it's the same old Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 World Series runner-ups continued their active offseason as the Dodgers completed a three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

In the trade, the Dodgers received left-handed relief pitcher Scott Alexander (from the Royals), and minor league infielder Jake Peter (from the White Sox). The White Sox received left-handed relief pitcher Luis Avilan (from the Dodgers) and right-handed relief pitcher Joakim Soria (from the Royals). The Royals received infielder Erick Mejia and right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks (from the Dodgers).

Alexander was the centerpiece of the trade as the left-hander is expected to fill the high-leverage void left by Tony Watson. Alexander, 28, appeared in 58 games with the Royals in 2017, and was 5-4 with four saves and a 2.48 ERA.

Alexander is a sinker ball pitcher who had the second highest ground ball percentage among Major League relievers (73.3 percent) in 2017.

Avilan, 28, had been with the Dodgers for the last three seasons, and appeared in 61 games for the Boys in Blue in 2017, going 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA.

Oaks, a talented minor league prospect was 4-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 19 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. He was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of California Baptist University.

Fans might remember Oaks for famously playing the piano for his teammates in spring training last season.