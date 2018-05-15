Dodgers Continue to Reel After Loss to the Fish

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

New scenery. Same Dodgers.

Los Angeles did not record a hit with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers dropped their fifth game in a row, 4-1, to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

The Dodgers went 0-for-7 in the game with runners in scoring position and left a total of six runners on base.

Situational hitting, or lack thereof, is nothing new for the boys in blue this season as the Dodgers have gone 21 for 129 with RISP (.163 batting average) since April 28th.

Alex Wood was the hard-luck loser for Los Angeles as the left-hander allowed just two runs (one earned) on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts in six strong innings.

Wood (0-4) remained winless on the season and deserved better in this one after the only runs surrendered came on an error and a sacrifice fly.

In nine starts this season, the Dodgers offense has scored just a total of 12 runs while he's been on the mound.

The lone bright spot for the Dodgers came on a solo shot by Yasiel Puig in the top of the seventh inning.

After not hitting a homer through the first 39 games of the season, Puig has now homered in back-to-back games

Cody Bellinger also homered in the top of the ninth, but by then it was too little, too late for the Dodgers.

Miami starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen entered the game with a 10.22 ERA, but like many struggling pitchers before him, he shutout the Dodgers in 4 and 1/3 innings, lowing his ERA to 7.56 on the season.

The Dodgers are now 2-11 when facing an opposing pitcher with an ERA above 5.00 this season.

Veteran infielders Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe were both activated off the disabled list before the game and many hoped they would stop the bleeding.

Turner made his first start of the season after fracturing his left wrist in spring training and finished 1-for-4 with a single and made some spectacular plays on defense.

Forsythe has not played since April 15 with right shoulder inflamation and finished the game 0-for-4.

Los Angeles has lost eight of their last nine games and 15 of their last 20 overall. They are last in wins in the National League West.

Up Next

Rookie Walker Buehler will take the mound on Wednesday against LHP Caleb Smith for Miami. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.