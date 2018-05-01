 Corey Seager Through The Years: A Look at the Dodgers Two-Time All-Star - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Corey Seager Through The Years: A Look at the Dodgers Two-Time All-Star

By Michael Duarte

15 PHOTOS

11 minutes ago

A look back at the Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year, Corey Seager, after the team announced he would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
More Photo Galleries
Stars Honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018
Big Sur Makes Travel and Leisure's 50 Best Places to Travel
Connect With Us
AdChoices