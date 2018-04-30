Chase Utley #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a strike out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When it rains, it pours.

On a devastating day of bad news, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-5, on Monday night at Chase Field.

It was definitely a case of the Monday blues for the Boys in Blue as the day began with the catastrophic news that two-time All-Star and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year winner, Corey Seager, would miss the rest of the season and undergo Tommy John surgery.

"Tough news today and tough to play after that," said reigning Rookie of the Year winner Cody Bellinger. "We're going to be 100 percent fine. We have an unreal group of guys in here that can take the place of Seager. Obviously that's tough, and the D-Backs are hot right now, but we're going to be fine. We need to play with a chip on our shoulder until we get our guys back."

Seager joins a long list of Dodgers on the disabled list as the season seemingly continues to sink further and further away from the regining NL pennant winners.

It snowballed on Monday in the desert as the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

A.J. Pollock provided most of the pop for the Snakes, hitting a trifecta of home runs, and Nick Ahmed added a 438-foot moonshot as the Dodgers dropped their sixth game in their last seven played.

Reliever Ross Stripling (0-1) made a spot start for Los Angeles, surrendering four runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in four short innings.

"I thought that he had good stuff," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters about Stripling. "The homer to Pollock obviously hurt. He just made a couple mistakes. There were a couple times he didn't execute pitches and they slugged him."

Pollock started the scoring off Stripling with a solo shot in the second.

Two innings later, Ahmed hammered an 86MPH slider off Stripling to the deepest part of the park, as the Diamondbacks took a 4-0 lead.

Ahmed was a triple shy of the cycle, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

"The screws came loose there in the second," Stripling said of his start. "They took advantage of the mistakes and made me hurt. It obviously didn't go the way I drew it up."

Brock Stewart made his 2018 debut when he took over on the mound for the fifth, but he didn't fair much better, as he served up another home run to Pollock to start the inning.

Pollock wasn't finished as he hit his third home run of the game, a massive 455-foot shot in the bottom of the eighth off Josh Fields.





"This guy is swinging the bat really well," Roberts said of Pollock. "When you make mistakes out over the plate, he's going to do damage."

The Dodgers got off the mat and started to chip away at the lead, as they scratched two runs across in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single for Yasmani Grandal and a triple for Joc Pederson.

Former Dodger Zack Greinke (3-2) was responsible for the two runs, but he left with the lead, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts against his former team.

Max Muncy hit his second home run of the season in the top of the seventh off Yoshihisa Hirano to cut the lead to 5-3.

Arizona would extend the lead in the seventh and eighth innings off the Dodgers bullpen as they improved to a perfect 12-0 when they score at least five runs this season and have yet to blow a save on the year.

"You're trying to keep the game close and keep these guys at bay and you see our offense try and chip away," said Roberts about the bullpen coughing up three runs in a 5-3 game. "We wanted to throw up some zeroes to keep the game close. We'll start doing that."

The Diamondbacks have won a record seven consecutive games against the Dodgers at Chase Field.

Up Next:

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers opposite RHP Matt Koch for the Diamondbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40PM PST.

