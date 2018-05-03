Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives Alex Verdugo #61 after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second innnig of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Snake charmers.

Austin Barnes homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at Chase Field.

For the first time in the Dodgers 2018 season, the game was broadcast exclusively on Facebook Watch where fans could live stream the action from their computer or mobile device.

One of the unique features of the Facebook watch platform was live, interactive comments from fans shown on the screen during the broadcast.

Opinions and hot takes were aplenty as fans were treated to a good ol' fashioned pitcher's duel for the first five innings.

Barnes gave the Dodgers the lead in the top of the second inning with a solo smash off Patrick Corbin.

After striking out Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr., Alex Wood gave up the game-tying hit to opposing pitcher Patrick Corbin with two outs in the bottom of the second.





That would be the only run that Wood would allow as he scattered four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in five strong innings.

Yimi Garcia took over on the mound in the sixth inning and made his 2018 debut. Garcia had not pitched since April 22, 2016, but things did not go as planned as three of the first four batters reached base, punctuated with an RBI single by Ketel Marte.

Left-hander Edward Paredes replaced Garcia on the mound and helped the Dodgers escape the inning unscathed in his 2018 Dodger debut.

Corbin did not factor in the decision after allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.15 on the season.

The Dodgers broke the game open off the Snakes bullpen in the top of the eighth with four runs scored off Fernando Salas and Jorge De La Rosa.

Cody Bellinger knocked in a run with a bases loaded sacrifice fly and the Dodgers scratched two more across on two wild pitches by De La Rosa.

Ross Stripling and Kenley Jansen pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to earn the series split for the Dodgers.

Tim Locastro made his first career MLB start in centerfield, and also made his 2018 Dodger deubt.

Up Next:



Bienvenidos a Mexico! The Los Angeles Doyers travel to Monterrey, Mexico where they will take on the San Diego Padres at the Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey for a three-game series. RHP Walker Buehler is expected to be activated from Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and start on Friday opposite LHP Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is 6:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.