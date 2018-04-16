Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

San Diego saw the error of their ways.

Two former Padres, Matt Kemp and Yasmani Grandal both homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated San Diego, 10-3, on Monday night at Petco Park.

Both former Friars received mostly boos from the crowd, but each one silenced the San Diego faithful with home runs in the third and ninth innings, respectively.

Kemp got the party started with a three-run blast in the top of the third inning that punctuated a five-run rally for the Dodgers.

Kemp finished 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI before leaving the game in the fifth inning because of a defensive substitution.

Kemp also helped put the Dodgers on the board in the second inning after he hit a ball to the gap in left-center that advanced Cody Bellinger to third. Kemp was thrown out at second on the play, but two pitches later Grandal brought Bellinger home with an RBI double.

Padres rookie Christian Villanueva continued his red-hot start to the season as he hit a two-run home run off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the bottom of the second inning.

�� Sexto jonrón del mexicano Christian Villanueva de #Padres ,esta vez castigó a #Dodgers ,ya es tercero en jonrones de la Liga Nacional. pic.twitter.com/omE2TMxxm4 — Bambino Sedano (@bambino_sedano) April 17, 2018

Villanueva became the fifth Padre in franchise history to homer in three consecutive games and now has 10 total home runs in his first 26 career games.

Other than Villanueva, Ryu was excellent for the second straight start, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in six strong innings.

Ryu improved to 5-1 with a 2.63 ERA to go along with 50 strikeouts in eight career starts against San Diego.

Six of the 10 runs for the Dodgers came off of San Diego starter Robbie Erlin. The 27-year-old left-hander was making his first start of the season and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in three short innings.

Grand-al Slam

Grandal hit a grand slam against his former team in the top of the ninth inning for his third long ball of the season.

The grand slam was the first for the Dodgers this season, and Grandal's third home run of the season.

The Dodgers' catcher has been by far the team's best hitter through the first 15 games, batting .372 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Comedy of Errors

Christian Vilanueva and Hunter Renfroe made back-to-back errors to start the third innings as the Dodgers hung a high-five on the Padres in the frame. One inning later, left fielder José Pírela dropped a routine fly ball to give the Padres three errors on the evening.

Villanueva and Renfroe on back-to-back plays... pic.twitter.com/DcaNCXExnw — ZeroChancePod (@ZeroChancePod) April 17, 2018

Up Next:

LHP Alex Wood will look to earn his first win of the season against RHP Bryan Mitchell for the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

