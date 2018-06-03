Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders, from left, Joc Pederson #31, Enrique Hernandez #14, and Yasiel Puig #66 celebrate after a win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

I bet you didn't see this one coming.

The Los Angeles Dodgers erased a five-run deficit as they rallied again to complete the three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

There's nothing like a weekend series at Coors Field to wake up a struggling offense.

After scoring just one run on two hits on Thursday in Los Angeles, the Dodgers offense awoke within the friendly confines of Coors Field scoring 33 runs on 36 hits in the three-game series with Colorado.

"Colorado," said Yasmani Grandal matter of factly when asked what changed with the offense from Thursday to Sunday.

He wasn't kidding.

The Dodgers scored double-digit runs in all three games, the first time they've done that in three consecutive games since Sept. 1996.

Despite the victory, the game started on a sour note for the Boys in Blue, as Alex Wood got wacked early and often by the Rockies vaunted lineup.

Four of the first five batters for the Rockies recorded a hit to start the game, capitalized by a two-run home run for Ian Desmond.

Desmond's deep blast travelled a whopping 459-feet to dead-center, the longest home run hit off Wood this season.

Wood would allow four total runs in the first inning, and a total of six in the game on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in just two short innings, his shortest start of the season.

Wood has been whittled at Coors Field over the course of his career. The 27-year-old southpaw is 1-2 with a 9.75 ERA in the mile-high city.

Thankfully for Wood, Max Muncy put the team on his back with a pair of home runs in consecutive innings.

Muncy's first home run was a solo shot to opposite field in the top of the second, but it was his second blast an inning later that did the most damage, as Muncy took Chad Bettis deep with a big, three-run blast in the top of the third.

"I felt extremely locked in," said Muncy of the battle against Bettis. "He was making good pitches and I was able to foul them off. I was waiting for him to make a mistake and thankfully he left one over the middle of the plate at the end there. It was a big moment, it got us back in the game."



It was the first time a Dodger player had homered in back-to-back innings all season.

Muncy has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games since May 19, batting .255 with eight runs, two doubles, six homers and 13 RBI.

"He's been great for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Muncy. "Today he slugged. Taking one the other way and then a pull side homer. The energy he brings wherever we put him in the lineup is great and he's productive."



Bettis did not factor in the decision, allowing five runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in five and 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers took the lead with a three-run sixth inning. All three runs came with two outs as Logan Forsythe had an RBI single and Los Angeles scored two on an error by Trevor Story.

Forsythe giveth, and Forsythe taketh away, as the second baseman made a costly error in the bottom of the seventh as he booted a groundball with two outs and a runner on third that tied the game at 7-7.

Forysthe—looking for redemption—would battle back as he led off the ninth inning with a double of Colorado closer, Wade Davis.

After advancing to third base on a wild pitch, Forsythe would score on a groundball back to the pitcher by Justin Turner and the Dodgers would take an 8-7 lead.

One batter later, Yasmani Grandal added two insurance runs with a two-run home run to center field that put the clamps on Colorado for good.

"We battled. Everybody battled," Grandal said of the Dodgers third straight come-from-behind win against the Rockies. "As soon as you start to put pressure on guys they have to perform. He [Wade Davis] left a couple pitches in the zone and we were able to capitalize and break through."

Kenley Jansen entered the game and tossed a perfect ninth for his 14th save of the season.

The Dodgers completed their first three-game sweep at Coors Field since Sept. 2010, and are 5-1 against the Rockies this season and 13 of 17 overall.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Monday as they travel to Pittsburgh ahead of a three-game series with the Pirates. RHP Ross Stripling will look to carry over his amazing month of May as he squares off with RHP Joe Musgrove for the Bucs. First pitch is Tuesday at 4:05PM PST.

