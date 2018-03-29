Dodgers Drop Opening Day Game For First Time Since 2010

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws out the first pitch of the game against the San Francisco Giants during the 2018 Major League Baseball opening day at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Raise the curtain; the Dodgers revenge season has officially begun.

After falling short in Game 7 of the World Series last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers took the field for Opening Day on Thursday against the rival San Francisco Giants.

Joe Panik hit a solo shot off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning for the only run of the game, and the Dodgers dropped the opener for the first time since 2010, 1-0.

The loss snapped their league-leading seven game Opening Day win-streak, and now leaves the Baltimore Orioles as the leaders with eight consecutive Opening Day wins after they defeated the Minnesota Twins, 3-2 on Thursday.

Kershaw was less than stellar, escaping multiple jams throughout the night until he was finally bit by a fly ball from Panik that just snuck inside the right field foul pole.

Kershaw (0-1), allowed just the one run on eight hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

It was the first Opening Day loss of Kershaw's career, falling to 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on Opening Day. According to STATS, LLC, the three-time Cy Young Award winner's ERA is the lowest in history with at least six Opening Day starts.

Kershaw has made eight consecutive Opening Day starts for the Dodgers and was undefeated in those starts entering the game. His eight straight starts are the most in Dodger history, and the second longest active streak behind Seattle Mariner's ace Felix Hernandez who made his 10th consecutive start on Thursday.

The Dodgers fell to 33-28 on Opening Day since 1958.

Best Bumgarner Impression:

The San Francisco Giants were originally supposed to start Madison Bumgarner on Thursday, but he fractured his pinkie finger on this throwing hand during his last Spring Training start.

Third-year lefthander, Ty Blach, made the start and did his best Bumgarner impression, allowing no runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

2018 Goals:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in search of their sixth consecutive N.L. West division title in 2018, which would put them in third all-time for consecutive division titles since 1969.

The 2018 campaign also marks the Dodgers 60th anniversary of playing in Los Angeles, and the 30th anniversary since the last time they won a World Series Championship in 1988.

And Look Who's Coming Up:

1988 MVP and World Series hero, Kirk Gibson, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015, and the Dodgers will be donating proceeds of the "Kirk Gibson Seat 88" in right field to the Kirk Gibson Foundation throughout the season.





Up Next:

RHP Johnny Cueto starts for San Francisco opposite LHP Alex Wood for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…