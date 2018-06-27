Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the second inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Fifty-one and fabulous.

Max Muncy Joc Pederson, and Cody Bellinger all homered, as the Los Angeles Dodgers eclipsed the half-century mark for home runs in the month of June in their 7-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Following a lopsided loss on Tuesday, Los Angeles evened season series with the Cubs at three games apiece.

The Boys in Blue got off to a bad start as Wilson Contreras unloaded on an 84 MPH knuckle curve from Alex Wood that landed in the short porch in left field to give Chicago a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Dodgers would bounce back in the bottom half of the inning as Max Muncy hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season

Muncy has dominated in the month of June, hitting nine of his 16 homers this month, the second most in the Majors.

Yasmani Grandal nearly missed a home run of his own a few batters later, and settled for a two-run double that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Pederson broke the game open with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning as the Dodgers raced out to an early 6-2 lead off Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks.

Pederson has also been on fire in the month of the June, hitting 10 longballs which is tied for the most in the Majors with the Mariners' Nelson Cruz and Diamondbacks' slugger Paul Goldschmidt.

Hendricks (5-8) would only last one more inning as the once lights out right-hander allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and just one strikeout in 2 and 2/3 innings.

Outside of the first inning, Dodgers' starter Alex Wood cruised through the Cubs lineup, putting together back-to-back good outings after an uninspiring start to the season.

Wood (4-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven solid innings.

The Cubs mounted a comeback off the Dodgers bullpen in the top of the eighth inning, scoring two runs on a double to the right-center gap by Contreras that cut the lead to 6-5.

Conteras finished the night going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI.

Cody Bellinger provided a much needed insurance with one swing as he tied Muncy for the team-lead in homers with his 16th of the season in the bottom of the eighth.

Kenley Jansen entered the game in relief in the eighth and recorded his 21st save of the season via the four-out variety.

The Dodgers became the first team in baseball to eclipse 50 home runs in the month of June and now have 51, just two shy of the franchise record for the most home runs in a single month set by the 2017 team last June.

The Baltimore Orioles have the MLB record for most home runs in a single month with 58 in 1987, and in the month of June with 56 set last year.

Up Next:

The finale of the four-game series between the Dodgers and Cubs features a rare weekday afternoon game as LHP Jose Quintana faces three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw at 12:10PM PST.

