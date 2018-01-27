The Los Angeles Dodgers traded their baseball bats and hats for construction masks and gloves Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 as they concluded their Dodgers Love LA Community Service Tour by building a playground in Alhambra Park.



The week-long community service tour was the 15 of its kind from the Boys in Blue, who truly gave back to the city that loves them. From building literacy centers to shaving heads in solidarity with children who have cancer, the beloved baseball team ended their free time before the season start by bettering various Los Angeles areas.



The newly-built playground expresses Dodger spirit with a few items stamped with some players' handprints and bins marked with their logo.



Complete with a jungle gym, numerous slides and a see-saw, the new Alhambra playground was constructed by the very hands that pitched, caught and threw their way to the World Series in 2017. So, what color was the playground constructed in? You should already know it was painted in Dodger blue!