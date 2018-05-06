Eric Hosmer #30 of San Diego Padres celebrates with teammate Travis Jankowski #16 after hitting a two home run in the fifth inning during the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey on May 6, 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

That's what you call a road rash.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers were shutout by the San Diego Padres, 3-0, in the final game of their 11-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was a day that began with disappointment for the Dodgers as the team announced that three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left bicep tendinitis and flew back to L.A. ahead of the team.

The 11-game National League West Division road trip turned out to be tougher than anyone could have anticipated as the Dodgers went 4-7, but more importantly, lost four key players to injuries in Yasiel Puig (hip pointer), Corey Seager (season-ending Tommy John surgery), Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn groin) and Kershaw.

After pitching the first combined no-hitter in franchise history on Friday, the Dodgers wilted south of the border, losing in back-to-back games to the lowly Padres.

Ross Stripling made another spot start and pitched well despite walking a tightrope all game long.

The Texas native did not factor in the decision, allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts over four scoreless innings.

For the second consecutive game, the Dodgers bullpen was to blame for the loss as reliever Tony Cingrani served up a two-run home run to Eric Hsomer in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Dodgers offense didn't fair much better, as they stranded a total of 13 runners on base and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The lone bright spot was former Padre Matt Kemp who finished 2-for-5 and is now 11-for-22 with 3 homers and a double against San Diego this season.

San Diego starter Eric Lauer entered the game winless with a 10.13 ERA, but he picked up his first career Major League win after throwing six shutout innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Al-Star closer Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season for San Diego.

The last seven Dodger outs of the game were all recorded via the strike out.

The game marked the end of the 2018 MLB International Series in Monterrey, Mexico.

Up Next:



The Dodgers will have an off day on Monday as they fly back to Los Angeles before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks for a quick two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rich Hill is expected to be activated off the disabled list and start on Tuesday opposite RHP Zack Godley. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

