Dodgers FanFest Tickets Available to the Public

Fans hold of Los Angeles Dodgers flags in the bleachers during a playoff game. Dodger fans will get a chance to meet and get autographs from their favorite players at the 6th annual Dodgers FanFest on Jan. 27, 2018.

FanFest is back at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Wednesday that free tickets were now available or the sixth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino.

The event is open to the general public and offers opportunities to meet and greet with players and Dodger legends. The event takes place on Saturday, January 27th from 10:00AM to 4:00PM and tickets can be claimed on Dodgers.com/FanFest.

In order to enter the venue, fans must also download the MLB.com Ballpark app on their smartphones and show their digital tickets for admission into the stadium in the Right and Left Field Plaza gates. Parking is free for the event.

In addition to autograph opportunities, the Dodgers will feature a "Yard Sale," presented by the LADF charity foundation. There will also be a bevy of family-friendly activities including batting cages, inflatables, a rock wall, carnival games, video games, live music and food and beverage options.

Player participation and autograph events will be released later this week.