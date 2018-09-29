Dodgers Close to Clinching Sixth Consecutive Postseason Berth, Lead Giants 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on September 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are close to clinching their sixth consecutive postseason berth as they lead the rival San Francisco Giants, 6-5, at AT&T Park.

Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig both homered for Los Angele early in the game.

Joc Pederson wasted no time putting the Dodgers out in front, hitting a home run to start the game, and setting a record for most leadoff homers in a single season in the process with eight.

One inning later, Yasiel Puig followed Pederson's lead with a homer of his own off rookie Dereck Rodriguez, and the Dodgers led 2-0.

The Giants would rally with three runs off Kershaw in the second and third inning, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner helped his own cause with a go-ahead, two-run single in the top of the fourth.

San Francisco would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Hunter Pence and a sacrifice fly by Joe Panik.

Kershaw would get pulled from the game following the inning, allowing five runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts in one of his worst starts of the season.

The Dodgers are expected to start rookie Walker Buehler on Sunday opposite left-hander Andrew Suarez for San Francisco. However, Buehler could be scratched if the game becomes meaningless.

